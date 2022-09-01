‘Most BJP leaders want Mawrie to go’

SHILLONG, Aug 31: With just a few months left for the state to go to elections, a campaign has started within the BJP for the ouster of incumbent president Ernest Mawrie.

Party sources disclosed 90% the state leaders want Mawrie to be replaced by another leader, looking at the polls. They are expected to raise the matter before party’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh when he visits Shillong on September 3.

Even as the party is battling infighting, a section of the leaders is said to be not happy with Mawrie’s style of functioning, especially over the manner in which he tried to defend arrested MDC, Bernard Marak.

Stating that Mawrie should have waited for the police to complete the investigation, they said his action put the party in a bad light before the public.

They are also not happy that he is allegedly trying to dictate terms in the selection of candidates for the elections.

The BJP does not belong to one person, the sources said but added Mawrie still has the support of some leaders, including Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai.

BJP national executive member Alexander Laloo Hek said he is not aware of any such development. He said Santhosh will visit the state to meet the state leaders and discuss party’s poll preparations.

At the same time however, the Pynthorumkhrah MLA said he would want Santhosh to intervene if there is any misunderstanding among the leaders.

To a query, he said the appointment of the new state president is the party central leadership’s call. He added that he would want the party to improve its performance by winning more seats.