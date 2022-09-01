UDP recommends 3 candidates in NGH for next Assembly polls

Resubelpara, Sep 1: In an attempt to provide their candidates with enough time to prepare their field for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023, members of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has recommended a list of 3 candidates for the various constituencies in North Garo Hills (NGH) after a meeting held at the Mendipathar Multipurpose Hall in the district.

The meeting was conducted by members of the UDP – NGH chapter in the presence of its working president, Luderberg Ch Momin, who was recommended for the Kharkutta seat as well as the chief advisor of the UDP, BG Momin.

The meeting also saw the names of Rakman Ch Marak (Bajengdoba constituency) and Subroto G Marak (Mendipathar) being recommended to the party leaders of the state. A final decision of the candidature is expected to be taken once the central UDP leadership sits down to discuss the issue of the upcoming elections.