Assam CM to distribute 12,000 appointment letters on Sept 22

Guwahati, Aug 1: As part of its concerted push to generate one lakh jobs, the Assam government on Thursday decided to distribute 12,000 appointment letters among job aspirants at a ceremony here on September 22.

“Recruitments of 12,000 job-seekers will be completed on September 22. This will be in addition to the 30,000 already recruited last May, taking the total recruitments to 42,000,” an official statement issued here said.

The decision to make the appointments across several government departments was taken during a meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here.

“In this round of distribution of appointment letters, approximately 12,000 job-aspirants, who have been selected for appointments through various examinations and under various departments, would be formally inducted into government service in various categories,” the statement said.

During the ceremony to be held at the Veterinary College playground at Khanapara, 5,200 appointments letters will be distributed for filling up vacancies of constables and sub-inspectors in the home department.

These apart, 256 individuals who have been selected to join as assistant engineers in the public works department will also be handed out their appointment letters.

Moreover, appointment letters for induction in various capacities under departments such as panchayat and rural development, higher education, technical education, health, among others, will also be distributed in the event.

“With the addition of another 12,000 employees in the service of the state government, it will be possible to run the day-to-day governance activities in a more seamless manner as compared to now,” the chief minister said.