Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee’s ED appearance, Trinamool accuses BJP of misusing Central agencies

Kolkata, Sep 2 : Shortly before Trinamool Congress’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in the coal smuggling scam, the West Bengal ruling party launched a scathing attack against the BJP and the Union government for “misusing Central agencies”.

On its Twitter handle, the All India Trinamool Congress has described the Central agencies as “puppets” and “parrots” of the BJP.

“It is a matter of great shame that Central agencies are reduced to #PuppetsOfBJP. Whenever, BJP feels threatened, they unleash these ‘parrots’ on those who have not sold their spine of integrity,” the tweet said.

In another Twitter post, the Trinamool Congress leadership also recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned politicisation of Central agencies when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

“CM Modi – Politicisation of CENTRAL AGENCIES is commendable! PM Modi – ‘Misuses’ CENTRAL AGENCIES to suppress opposition. [email protected], we have legacy of defeating the divisive forces. The intimidation tactics of #PuppetsOfBJP won’t work. THE FIGHT IS ON,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Banerjee reached the ED’s office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area at least 10 minutes before his scheduled appearance at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The entire area in and around the CGO complex, where the office is located, is under a two-tier blanket security cover.

No outsider was allowed entry to the complex except the employees who also had to show their identity cards before stepping in.

The inner circle of the security cover was manned by the central armed forces personnel, while members of the Bidhannagar City Police were in charge of the outer circle.

ED sources said that a team of five agency officers have specially arrived from New Delhi to question Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This is the third time he is being questioned in connection with the scam.

Abhishek Banerjee appeared twice before the ED’s New Delhi office, first on September 6, 2021 and then on March 21, 2022.

In his last questioning, he was interrogated for eight hours. (IANS)