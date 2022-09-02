Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘brilliant director’

Mumbai, Sep 2: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is working with actress Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, has called her a “brilliant director” and shared how the two jammed on the sets of the film.
To which Kangana replied: “Always so kind and gracious.”
‘Emergency’ is Kangana’s second directorial after her 2019 release ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, in which she played the titular role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Like her first directorial, Kangana will be essaying the central character of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’.
The film will unravel the story behind one of the darkest chapters of Independent India’s history when civil rights were curbed and elections were suspended. The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975 until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.
‘Emergency’ also stars Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary and Shreyas Talpade.
IANS
