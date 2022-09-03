Warwickshire sign Jayant Yadav

Birmingham, Sep 2: English County side Warwickshire on Friday announced that they have signed India’s off-spin all-rounder Jayant Yadav for the final three matches of the ongoing County Championship season.

Yadav, will join Mohammed Siraj at Edgbaston next week ahead of Warwickshire’s home match against Somerset, which starts on September 12.

He becomes the eighth Indian player to sign up for the English domestic cricket season in 2022 after Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire County matches), Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya (50-over matches for Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Navdeep Saini (Kent) and Shubman Gill (Glamorgan County matches).

“This will be my first County Championship experience and I’m incredibly excited to join up with the squad for the final three games. When I was asked if I would like to join Warwickshire it was something I couldn’t say no to.” (IANS)