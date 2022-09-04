BJP likely to pull out of MDA

SHILLONG, Sep 3: Meghalaya might witness a major political development ahead of next year’s Assembly elections as the Bharatiya Janata Party is considering pulling out of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

The party disclosed that it is gathering evidences of illegalities and corruption against the MDA to set the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it.

“We may withdraw support within one month. Discussions are going on. We have discussed (the matter) with national president (JP Nadda) and we are working on it,” BJP national vice president and Meghalaya in-charge Chuba Ao told journalists on Saturday.

His statement was in the context of the various charges of corruption and illegalities against the MDA Government.

“We received complaints but we need proof. As soon as we get the papers, ED and CBI will be there. The central agencies will be after them,” Ao said, adding, “In Meghalaya, they are running at our cost; we are not running our government at their cost.”

According to party sources, the BJP also discussed the issue with the rank and file of its state organisation. An MLA, skeptical about the move, has been given a month’s time to prepare and make up his mind, the sources said.

Asked if it is another trick, Ao said, “The stand of the BJP is zero tolerance against corruption. We want doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani and we have instructed our party workers who are experts to find the documents.”

On the NPP’s decision to go it alone in next year’s Assembly elections, he said it is their decision and it has nothing to do with BJP.

“We cannot request them or dictate them but the next government will not be formed without BJP,” he asserted.

Senior BJP leader AL Hek had expressed a similar sentiment two days ago.

On post-poll alliance with the NPP, Ao said, “We will work it out. Time will tell.”

Despite being in the government, the BJP had raised many issues of alleged corruption and illegalities from time to time and demanded CBI investigations.

Arrested BJP state vice president Bernard Marak had led the party in raising the corruption issues. The BJP had described his arrest as “political vendetta”.

‘Have not abandoned Bernard’

The BJP said it has not abandoned Marak.

“We have not abandoned him. The matter is in the court and let the court decide. After that, we will decide what to do next,” Ao said.

He denied that the BJP central leadership is not concerned about Marak and said the party is with him.

“We have faith in the judicial system. We want an independent inquiry. On one side will be the government and on the other will be a person. So, it will be much better,” the BJP leader said.

He also said the central leadership has received numerous requests to sort out the issue and the requests are still coming.

Earlier, Ao had alleged Marak was framed. He held discussions with BJP state president Ernest Mawrie on the matter and was expected to raise it before party’s national president and possibly, also Union Home Minister Amit Shah.