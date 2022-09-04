Mawrie to complete his term as BJP state chief

SHILLONG, Sep 3: The BJP’s central leadership has decided to allow Ernest Mawrie to serve his full term as state party president.

The decision was arrived at during a meeting attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, national vice president and Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao.

The party’s state leaders and members also attended the meeting at the party office here.

Party sources informed that the central and state leaders deliberated at length on demand for Mawrie’s ouster and arrived at the conclusion that Mawrie should be allowed to continue to complete of tenure as party president.

When reporters asked Ao if Mawrie would continue to be the state president, he said, “I think that is there as there are no issues.”

Key leaders and party workers have, in the past, expressed disgruntlement with the way the state BJP president has been exercising his powers and sought for his ouster.

The party sources also alleged that Mawrie had earlier issued notices to party MLAs — Sanbor Shullai and AL Hek — and former party vice-president JA Lyngdoh for speaking against him in the media.

When pointed out that Ao had earlier stated that Mawrie should gracefully retire, he said, “I got emotionally carried away. The party has a system; it is a big party and a lot of assignments are done by everyone. Sometimes miscommunication may happen and things get divided; otherwise, we are united.”

On the growing demand for Mawrie’s removal, Ao said, “It may be a personal issue or some miscommunication. If someone has a problem they have to come and clarify instead of going elsewhere and raising it.”

On Mawrie’s comment that sitting legislators may also be denied the party ticket, the BJP senior leader said that Mawrie might have said it out of ignorance.

He reiterated that there was no internal bickering in the party and they were united.