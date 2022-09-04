Everton hold Liverpool in goalless derby

LIVERPOOL, Sep 3: Liverpool was denied one other injury-time winner when Mohamed Salah’s shot hit the submit within the ninety fifth minute as an entertaining Merseyside derby towards Everton someway resulted in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Everton had earlier been denied a objective by VAR and a stellar save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, whereas his counterpart Jordan Pickford additionally made a handful of fine stops to maintain the guests at bay.

Liverpool netted a winner deep into harm time towards Newcastle in midweek and almost repeated the feat when Salah discovered room for a shot on the appropriate fringe of the world however his low effort slammed towards the close to submit after brushing the fingertips of Pickford.

It was the third time that Liverpool hit the woodwork, with Everton additionally hanging the submit within the first half of a recreation that simply may have seen a handful of targets.

Everton thought it had gone forward within the 69th when former Liverpool participant Conor Coady was available to show in a low cross-shot from Neal Maupay on the far submit, sparking large celebrations among the many dwelling followers at Goodison Park. But a VAR assessment confirmed Coady was offside, and the objective was disallowed.

With the hosts trying stronger towards the tip, Dwight McNeil almost netted the winner within the eighty fifth when his shot was deflected off the again of a defender and looped towards the far submit, however Alisson was at full stretch to push it over the bar.

Liverpool countered moments later, with halftime substitute Roberto Firmino forcing a low save from Pickford – the third time he was bested by the England goalkeeper.

For Liverpool, the draw is one more setback in a stuttering begin to the season that has seen Jurgen Klopp’s workforce drop factors in 4 of the opening six video games. (AP)