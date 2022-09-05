Action sought against contractor of incomplete school in NGH

According to the organization, the school in question is the present Mendipathar Secondary School earlier known as the Mendipathar Assamese Secondary School. The school which has over 300 students is located in a locality called Babupara, about one kilometer away from Mendipathar market.

“The school received the centrally sponsored scheme -NLCPR in 2009 and was supposed to complete the construction in 2010. However, a site visit shows a clear picture of the progress of the construction,” the organization said while producing pictures of the barely started construction.

The construction of the said school which has a total sanction of Rs 121,40 lakhs was allotted to a first class contractor- Devi Bala Boro of Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills. According to the organization, out of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 38,24,000 has already been released by the Ministry of DONER.

The organizations expressed condemnation against concerned authorities that despite the abandonment of the construction being visible at the site, no action has been taken against the school principal, SMC and the concerned contractor.

“There has been no inspection till date and we can see the culprits are still roaming freely. It is a big shame that despite knowing the truth, they are pretending like they never knew this issue. We condemn such corruption and demand immediate arrest and stringent action against those who are directly or indirectly involved in this issue,” it added.