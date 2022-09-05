Assam BJP honours Union minister Sonowal in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 5: The Assam BJP on Monday felicitated Union minister and senior party leader Sarbananda Sonowal after becoming the first person from the Northeast to be inducted into apex decision-making bodies – central parliamentary committee and central election committee – of the saffron party.

In his speech at the programme here, Sonowal said he was deeply moved by the love and honour extended by the party which, he said, encouraged him to remain committed and steadfast towards achieving social and people’s welfare.

“Nation first, party second and self last – this unique spirit differentiates BJP from any other party in India. I am deeply humbled to be provided with an opportunity to serve in this party towards nation building. I am committed to perform any action the party bestows upon me with complete dedication and commitment,” he said.

“We are for the party, and the party is for the country. In order to build a new India, all of us must refrain from individual interest and combine our energy as a collective force to strengthen our party and work towards building a strong nation,” Sonowal said.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast and Assam must not look back.

“It is the vision of Modi that has powered the growth and development of the region to become the new engine of growth in new India. This is why people from every region, community and states in the Northeast have embraced BJP with love and adulation,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Everyone in Assam and Northeast is deeply happy and content when the party took a historic decision to appoint Sarbananda Sonowal in the highest decision-making body of BJP. This is a testament of the Prime Minister’s unflinching love towards the Northeast and its people.”