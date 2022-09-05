Teachers’ Day celebrated in Khliehriat and Jowai

Jowai, Sep 5: The 61st Teachers’ Day was celebrated both in East and West Jaintia Hills districts today in Khliehriat and Jowai respectively under the aegis of respective district education officer.

The celebration in Jowai was held at Tpep-Pale Auditorium, Jowai and the Local MLA, Wailadmiki Shylla graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Congratulating the teachers on this auspicious day, Shylla acknowledged the sincere effort and dedication of each and every teacher and their valuable contribution towards the overall development of every student.

He appreciated the teachers for their selfless sacrifices especially during the COVID pandemic in spite of all their difficulties, the teachers continued to render their service shifting to use of technology and online platforms for the welfare of the students.

He congratulated the awardees for their service and requested the teachers to continue contributing to the society through their selfless service.

The district-level awards were conferred in the secondary level to Hubert Thyrniang MSC (Physic) Assistant teacher Government Girls Higher Secondary School Jowai, in the Upper Primary level to Fabriously Suchiang, BA Trained Headmaster of Shangpung Government UP School and in the Lower Primary Level to Beyond Lanong M.A. (Political), Head Teacher Sohkha Shnong LP School

The best Scout Master was awarded to Teilang Rymbai, A/T Achiever Secondary School, Ummulong and Best Guides Captain to Rosie Bang, R/Leader Thomas Jones Synod College, Jowai.

Earlier, District School Education Officer, West Jaintia Hills District, AP Syiem in her welcomed address appreciated the teachers for their dedication and relentless effort each day for the betterment of the students.

In East Jaintia Hills, the celebration was held at Khliehriat West Community Hall in which Social Welfare Minister, revenue and Disaster Management etc., Kyrmen Shylla graced the occasion as the chief guest and deputy commissioner of EJH District, Abhilash Baranwal as the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest, Kyrmen Shylla, said that teachers’ day is celebrated every year to acknowledge the contributions of the teachers in the society and to express gratitude for their guidance and teachings.

He also praised the leadership of the deputy commissioner who has been working very proactively to bring about positive changes in the district in different fields such as sports, and education among others.

The Minister urged the teachers and officers of the district to work together and develop the ability of connecting with people to serve them better and to provide the best service for the all-round development of the people of the district.

The chief guest also presented the district-level award to teachers of the different schools in the district. Tasiana Kympat, B. A (Hons) B. Ed, Assistant Teacher, Tluh Secondary School was presented with the district award for the Secondary Level. Draitis Paslein, Assistant Teacher, Pala UP School received the district award for the Upper Primary Level and Rufina Kyndait, HSSLC, Assistant Teacher, Dkhiah Government LP School received the District Award for the Lower Primary Level.

The Best District Scout Master Award was presented to Mondaystar Nongtdu, A/T Sutnga Government UP School, Sutnga and the Best Guide Captain to Laxmi Sarkar, A/T Star Public School, Lumshnong.