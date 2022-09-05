Cultural programmes, functions mark Teachers’ Day in GH

Tura, Sep 5: Functions and cultural programmes marked the 61st Teacher’s Day in Garo Hills on Monday with respective district administrations organizing separate programmes to honour those in the profession on their special day.

In Tura, North Tura MLA and Adviser to the Chief Minister, Thomas A Sangma was the Chief Guest on the occasion in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Swapnil Tembe, Chairman, Tura Municipal Board, J D Sangma, District School Education Officer, Tura R T K Sangma, Sub-Divisional School Education Officer, Samuel Ch Marak, Officials of various department of the district, Teacher Awardees, Principals, teachers, students were among others present at the function.

Congratulating the Teacher Awardees and all the teaching fraternity during the function, Thomas A Sangma stated that teaching is a noble profession which plays an important role in shaping the personality of each and every student to transform them into a responsible and productive citizen of the future generation. Lauding the teachers for their selfless service and dedication, he said that it is because of the teachers that he is able to stand here and perform his role to serve and contribute to the people of the region.

Further, acknowledging the immense effort and contribution of teachers of the region, the Chief Guest informed that a student, Petrov Marak who studied in Tura Public School earlier made his way to compete the entrance examination and got himself admitted to the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi while another from Babadam Talent M Sangma got admission in IIT, Delhi. Stating that at times teachers face different challenges in their life, he urged everyone to strive and continue their good work and help to make a mark in the life of young students in future.

Speaking as Guest of Honour at the function, the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe spoke highly about the valuable contributions of teachers towards the society by moulding the future careers of children and help them become a wonderful human being with good virtues. Apart from good grades, he said that nowadays the youth needs to acquire different skills in order to help them succeed in life.

In North Garo Hills, it was the department of Education which organized the celebration of the occasion at Resubelpara Girls Higher Secondary School in Resubelpara to honor the dedication of teachers in shaping the future of the young minds.

Gracing the gathering as the chief guest, T D Shira, Deputy Speaker & local MLA feted the selfless service of the teaching fraternity in their significant role of transforming lives. “Teachers are the potter and students the clay; the tomorrows of the students’ depends on how they are molded by the teachers”, he added while pressing upon the teachers to continue their flame of imparting the light of education.

Shira while congratulating the teachers’ awardees also acknowledged the teaching community for their contribution towards nation building. He also urged the students to emulate the values of great leaders thereby becoming responsible citizens of the state in general and the country as a whole.

RP Marak, Deputy Commissioner in his speech also lauded the sincere dedication of teachers for bringing the best out of every individual. Referring to the services of teachers beyond the four walls, he said teachers contributed as much as any community during the covid 19 situation by spreading awareness in nook and corner of the district.

Acknowledging the valuable bond of teacher – student relation, Marak implored the students to work hard and be fixed in their goal while urging teachers to provide effective guidance.

Ampati in South West Garo Hills also celebrated the occasion in a befitting manner at St. Claret Secondary School auditorium, where three teachers of South West Garo Hills were given the District Award for the year 2022.

The celebration was spearheaded by the Office of the District School Education Officer and attended by the Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, Gideon Kharmawphlang as the chief guest, Additional DC, Ampati, A.V.D. Shira and Retd. Principal, DIET, Resubelpara, Theresa G. Momin as guests of honour, along with the principals, headmasters, headmistresses and teachers of various schools, officials and students of the district.

In his brief address, the Deputy Commissioner paid rich tributes to the teachers and fondly recalled his own teachers and urged upon the teachers to always empathize with the children and mold them to become decent human beings. He acknowledged that the teaching is a hard work, adding that the period of lockdown in the last two years had been a challenging time for both the teachers as well as the students. On the dismal performance of the district in SSLC exams this year, the Deputy Commissioner exhorted both the teachers and students saying “there is always a scope for improvement”.

District Awardees from SWGH- Assistant Teacher of Rangsakona Def. Secondary School, Haripad Das (Secondary level), Assistant Teacher, Tewaligre Improved U.P. School, Fizarold Ch. Marak (UP level) and Head Teacher, Dolbari Govt. L.P. School (L.P. level); while Pular D. Shira of Rang Dokram Rover Crew, Ampati and Asstt. Teacher of St. Dominic Savio H.S. Garobadha, Bonchera R. Marak were awarded the Best Scout Master and Guide Captain, 2022, respectively.

District Awardees from WGH- Manoj Kumar Prasad, Assistant teacher of Monfort Centre for Education, Tura, Frederick R Sangma, Headmaster, Dobasipara Upper Primary School, and Miman M Sangma, Head Teacher, Balsrigittim L P School, Tura.

District Awardees from NGH- Margareth Momin , Assistant Teacher, Resubelpara Govt HSS (secondary level), Clarish Marak, Head Teacher, L.J.Ao Memorial UP School Mendipather (primary level) and Pillarson Momin, Head Teacher, Chilpara Reserve LP School (lower primary level).