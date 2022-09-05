Balkal Asim School celebrates Teachers’ Day under tarpaulin roof

Baghmara, Sep 5: Showing up the absolutely nondescript condition of rural education in the Garo Hills region, the Balkal Asim Government Deficit UP School today celebrated Teachers’ Day under a tarpaulin roof as the roof of the school had been blown away over a decade ago.

Students and teachers sang and danced to celebrate education amidst what can only be termed ruins as both buildings in the same school are literally on the verge of collapse. The celebration showed the extent to which children and teachers have valued education in a region where getting a good education sometimes becomes a pipe dream due to teachers not attending or becoming a nightmare due to non-existent infrastructure.

The remote village school has an enrolment of 75 students and falls under the Mindikgre area of South Garo Hills. It is close to the town of Baghmara.

“I have been sending reminders to the situation not only to the SGH education department but also to the state. However, they have not been able to see the suffering of these poor teachers and students. Both buildings are literally on the verge of collapse – just like the education department in Garo Hills,” asserted social activist, Greneth Sangma.

Sangma added that he had spoken to the DI of Schools of SGH who told him earlier that an estimate had been sent to the education authorities and repair and rebuilding of the school will start soon. However, with more than a decade passing since school fell into such apathy, Greneth said he was not optimistic.

As per sources, as no form of support to build their school was being initiated, the only way to ensure classes were carried on uninterrupted was through covering the roof. As tarpaulin was the best and cheapest option, the same was used.

“It is heartbreaking to see what these children have to brave to get an education and we can only compliment the teachers for their dedication. That is why teachers are so revered,” added Greneth.

What is disturbing is the fact that while Balkal Asim has a problem with infrastructure, there are more than 100 such institutes in the district of SGH which are running without a teacher. This abject situation has been brought about after the present government decided to terminate all contractual teachers leaving many students helpless and without education. Most of these schools fall in the rural belt of the 5 districts of Garo Hills.

What is even more devastating is the fact that the Inspector of Schools of all the districts, as per reports, have hardly visited schools to inspect, raising questions on their role.

“I have been a teacher in Jaintia Hills for over 4 years and we had monthly inspections from Inspectors. However, after I was transferred to Garo Hills, I have not seen inspections take place at all. This defeats the purpose of their jobs,” said a teacher from NGH who did not wish to be named.