Himanta Sarma, Ghulam Nabi Azad akin to ‘Mir Jafar’, says Jairam

New Delhi, Sep 5: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday compared Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Mir Jafar, the mid-18th century nobleman who sided with the British against the Nawab of Bengal Siraj-ud-Daula.
Ramesh’s reference to ‘Mir Jafar’ of Jammu and Kashmir was to veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently quit the Congress and announced launch of his own party.
Sarma was with Congress and was a minister in Tarun Gogoi cabinet, before switching over to the BJP.
Earlier on Monday, Ramesh hit out at Azad, accusing him of justifying treachery and unleashing a slander campaign.
“After such a long career, courtesy entirely the party he’s been tasked to slander, by giving interviews indiscriminately, Mr. Azad diminishes himself further. What’s he afraid of that he’s justifying his treachery every minute? He can be easily exposed but why stoop to his level?”, Ramesh tweeted.
IANS
