Community radio station inaugurated at Kargil by army

“RGAZOM 90.8 MHz is the first Community Radio Station (CRS) in the Union Territory of Ladakh and will meet long-desired aspirations of the local population,” an army statement said.

The radio station will cover Kargil, the second largest town in Ladakh, and its surrounding villages and reach out to nearly 40,000 citizens. The Community Radio Station (CRS) is operated by local staff.A

Community Radio Station (CRS) services commenced in India in 2004 and provide a cheap and easily accessible platform for sharing and promoting knowledge, culture, awareness as relevant to the particular community such as rural development, hygiene and sanitation, and women and youth empowerment schemes.

A number of CRSs are already being run by Army Goodwill Schools in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of their community outreach programme. RGAZOM 90.8MHz is however the first of its kind in Ladakh and endeavours to meet the requirements and aspirations of the local community in Kargil, the army said.

“Four more CRSs have been planned in Ladakh and will commence broadcasting services in the near future,” it added.