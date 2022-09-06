Netaji’s grandnephew urges PM to unveil statue on birth or death anniversary

In a letter to the Prime Minister dated September 3, Chandra Kumar Bose has said that September 8 neither has any relevance, nor any significance.

He said the issue has been discussed with Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff and nephew Ardhendu Bose, who also feel the same.

Chandra Kumar Bose is a social activist and member of the high-level Central committee to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.

He had joined the BJP in 2016.

Chandra Kumar Bose also said in the letter that as a member of the committee, he had suggested the aforementioned dates for unveiling Netaji’s statue.

Sources said it is still not clear whether any member of Bose’s family will attend the function on September 8.