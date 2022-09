Tura, Sep 6: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe on Tuesday requested all vendors and hawkers not to occupy footpaths and pavements along roads of the town, which are meant for pedestrians.

The appeal was made in view of the problems of traffic congestion, which is already being faced in the town. Requesting all concerned to heed the appeal, Tembe also informed that efforts were being made to notify new vending zones to be used by the hawkers/vendors.