IIT-K selected as lead coordinator of ASEAN-India start-up festival

Kanpur Sep 8: The Start-up Incubation & Innovation Centre (SIIC), the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur has been selected as the lead coordinator from India for the ‘ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2022’.

The festival is being organised in Indonesia from October 2730 to mark the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Partnership.

The event aims to celebrate and strengthen the cooperation and collaboration between the ASEAN-India Partnership in the area of Science and Technology.

It is supported by the Department of Science & Technology (DST.

According to an official release, as the lead coordinator from India, SIIC IIT Kanpur is inviting start-ups across India to be a part of this festival.

A total of 30 Indian start-ups will be shortlisted to join the delegation to represent India at this forum.

Commenting on SIIC, IIT Kanpur serving as the coordinating body for the ASEAN India Start-up Festival, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said: “India is emerging as a global leader in the start-up and innovation landscape. I am proud that IIT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem is able to share its learning of 2 decades, not only with new incubators from India but also from ASEAN nations. Strong cooperation in the field of science & technology among India and ASEAN nations is the need of the 21st century.”

He said that the festival will open up multiple avenues for collaborative growth in research and innovation among the participating nations.

The ASEAN-India Start-up Festival is being organised in conjunction with the Indonesia Research and Innovation Expo (INA-RIE) by the National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia.

Ankush Sharma, Professor-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur, said: “The start-up ecosystem at IIT Kanpur has been in action for two decades. Serving as a coordinating organization for the ASEAN Start-up Festival is an amazing opportunity for us and our incubated start-ups to establish international business and investor connections.”

The ASEAN-India start-up festival will offer Indian start-ups an opportunity to connect with businesses and investors from the international arena and further strengthen cross-border ties with the ASEAN countries.

Start-ups will also get a chance to participate in the ‘Pitch Battle’ being organized at the event and win a cash prize of up to $7,500.

IANS