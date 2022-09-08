Mawlai SC favourites to lift Shillong PL title

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: This week’s fixtures of the Shillong Premier League could decide the title wines as the season approaches a thrilling finale.

Three matches are scheduled, with Nangkiew Irat SC meeting Shillong Lajong FC on Thursday, Langsning FC taking on Rangdajied United FC on Friday and Mawlai SC meeting Ryntih SC on Saturday. All games will kick-off at 3:45pm at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds.

At the top of the table, Mawlai SC, who have been in pole position ever since Round 2, will have an eye on the second game because if it ends in a draw, they automatically become champions.

Mawlai have 29 points from 11 games, eight more than Langsning and Rangdajied, who are second and third in the standings respectively. If a team wins on Friday, they will keep their hopes alive and knock the losing team out. However, if the game ends in a draw, then Mawlai’s lead will be unassailable.

Even if Langsning or Rangdajied win, Mawlai only need another 2 points to guarantee them the title, so a victory against Ryntih on Saturday would be sufficient.

Although Ryntih are out of the running for the championship, securing a higher position in the standings could help them qualify for the Meghalaya State League and even the I-League.

This week will also be significant for clubs in the bottom half of the table.

Victory for Lajong or Nangkiew Irat on Thursday would keep them safe from relegation; for the latter, even a draw is enough to avoid finishing in the bottom two.

A win for Lajong, though, would also have implications for Mawkhar, as they would then find it impossible to escape the drop zone even if they somehow won their remaining two games.