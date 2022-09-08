Heartbreak for Afghans as Naseem sees Pak home

Sharjah, Sep 7: Right-arm pacer Naseem Shah struck two telling sixes in the final over as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense Asia Cup Super 4 match to throw India out of the tournament here on Wednesday.

Afghanistan were firmly in control of the match until the last over, reducing Pakistan to 118 for nine. But, Naseem had other plans as he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to send both Afghanistan and India out of reckoning for a final berth.

With two wins from as many games, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sealed their places in the tournament final to be held on Sunday.

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in their final Super 4 match on Thursday, which has been rendered inconsequential.

Pakistan had a torrid time during their chase, losing skipper Babar Azam (0) early as the batter endured another failure after being trapped LBW by Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/31) in the second ball of the innings.

To make matters worse for Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman (5) was run out in the first delivery of the fourth over, off a direct throw from Najibullah Zadran.

Afghanistan got the upper hand when Rashid Khan (2/25) trapped in-form Mohammad Rizwan (20) in front of the wicket.

Shadab Khan (36) then took the attack to the opposition and clobbered Mohammad Nabi for a six and a four in the 12th over.

Fareed Ahmed (3/31) brought Afghanistan back into the match by breaking the dangerous-looking 45-run fifth-wicket stand between Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Shadab.

But Mohammad Nawaz later smashed back-to-back sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final over to win it for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan dished out a fine bowling display to restrict Afghanistan to a below-par 129 for six. (PTI)