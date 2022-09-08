Various events mark Poshan Maah celebration in SWGH

Tura, Sep 8: The district level celebration of POSHAN Maah 2022 on the theme “Triggering POSHAN Panchayat for POSHAN Maah” was organised at Salmanpara MFC under Zikzak ICDS Project, South West Garo Hills, on Thursday.

Organised by the District Programme Officer, ICDS (Cell) Tura, together with District Social Welfare Office, Ampati and Betasing & Zikzak ICDS Projects, the celebration was marked by Anaemia screening camp, recipe competition, awareness talk on nutrition and call for community participation on nutrition and hygiense by various speakers.

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Gideon Kharmawphlang, while highlighting the nutritional values of locally available, organic vegetables and herbs, laid stress on hygiene and said that apart from getting good nutritious food it is very important to maintain hygienic cooking and eating habits. He also stressed on physical activity getting enough sunlight and taking food in the right doses and also called for strong community participation in promoting healthy practices in their respective village, build strong and healthy society and make South West Garo Hills a strong district.

The Deputy Commissioner along with ADC, A.V.D. Shira also gave away the cash prizes to the winners of the Recipe competition.

ADC, A.V.D. Shira in her addressed the womenfolk of their legal rights in cases of domestic violence and other violations against women and urged upon the men folk in the society to extend their support to women in building healthy homes, while the District Immunization Officer, Dr.Noreen Sangma sensitized gathering on importance of nutrition for pregnant and lactating mothers and children.

Earlier, the DPO, ICDS (Cell), West, South & South West Garo Hills, C.D. Arengh in his welcome and introductory address, highlighted on the objectives of POSHAN Maah and POSHAN Abhiyan. He also highlighted on this year’s team of “Triggering Poshan Panchayats for POSHAN Maah” and stressed on the role of Nokmas, Sordars and Gaonburas in mobilizing the community to addressing nutritional, health and social issues among women, children and adolescent girls.

A good number of Anganwadi workers with their Supervisors, ASHAs, self-help groups, women and men and officials of the converging line departments and agencies participated in the celebration also saw presentation of short play and songs and dances presented by AWWs and village organizations. It may be mentioned that celebration of POSHAN Maah or Nutrition month has been launched in all Anganwadi centres on the 1st of September, 2022 and various activities are being taken up at the grassroots level throughout the month as part of the celebration.