Conservation leader roots for forensic investigation into seizure of exotic animals.

Guwahati, Sep 9: In the wake of the huge seizure of as many as 40 exotic animals by Assam Police near Rangiya in Kamrup district from two West Bengal bound SUVs bearing Delhi Government registration numbers, reputed wildlife biologist and a global-level conservation leader, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar today suggested collection DNA evidence of the arrested persons so that the investigation becomes more scientific and chances of conviction of the accused brighten up.

“The vehicle and the container seized will have Trace DNA Evidences of the accused arrested. Assam Police and Assam Forest Department need to go in for DNA profiling of the accused and the Trace DNA Evidences (blood, hair, saliva, perspiration, nasal discharge i.e., the body fluids) found in the vehicle and the container and match it with the accused arrested and link them to nail the accused with the vehicle and the container with their trace body fluids,” Dr Talukdar said.

“The vehicle will also have fingerprints which can again be lifted and matched with the accused in the vehicle. So DNA fingerprinting and fingerprints will connect the crime with the criminals forensically. Forensics can secure conviction.

“Additionally conducting a financial investigation to determine who paid to procure the animals is also essential to have the financial trail, which can be done through Forensic Accounting,” Dr Talukdar said.

Referring to another recent seizure of exotic wildlife in Meghalaya, Dr Talukdar suggested that Meghalaya Police and Meghalaya Forest Department also need to use forensic science in the investigation.

It may be mentioned the Assam Police along with the seizure 40 exotic animals from two West Bengal-bound SUVs at Rangia arrested two people.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, 40 exotic animals, including 19 primates, were seized from two Delhi government-registered SUVs, which were moving from Mizoram and were bound for Siliguri in northern West Bengal.

This was the biggest seizure of smuggled exotic animals in Assam in recent times, an official informed adding that the other animals included two baby wallabies, 13 small turtles, three big tortoises and three exotic birds.

The rare animals are packed in several cages. The arrested persons, who were driving the two SUVs, told the police that they travelled from Mizoram and were heading for Siliguri to deliver the animals.

The two SUVs had travelled more than 720 km through three bordering northeastern states: Mizoram, Meghalaya and Assam before being intercepted on NH-31 at Rangia, 55-km northwest of Guwahati.

The animals have been handed over to the Assam Forest officials for taking the next course of action.

Police said these 40 exotic animals were smuggled from Myanmar and the people of Mizoram and West Bengal are likely to be involved in the animal smuggling.