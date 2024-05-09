Thursday, May 9, 2024
REGIONAL

APSC declares Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam results

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, May 9: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Thursday declared the results of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, with 2898 candidates qualifying for the CCE (Main) Examinations to be held in July this year.

It may be recalled that the CCE (preliminary) was conducted across 116 venues in the headquarters of 32 districts of the state.

Altogether 67,251 candidates had applied for 235 posts.

“For the first time, OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets with carbon copy for candidates were introduced. Against the posts reserved for women, 719 candidates have qualified,” an official statement said.

For posts reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ex-servicemen, 106 and 102 candidates respectively have qualified.

“Candidates have also applied against the posts reserved for the first time for Moran-Motak communities (one-post each in Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) for Moran and one post each in ACS and APS for Motak),” the statement said.

The CCE Main examination will be towards the end of July 2024.

“Question papers will be set both in English and Assamese languages and candidates can write the answers in Assamese language also in the Main exam,” it added.

Previous article
Meghalaya BJP condemns racist remarks by Sam Pitroda
