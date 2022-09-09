Youth Congress to launch ‘Youth Jodo’ campaign in Tura today

Tura, Sep 10: The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) will be launching its “Youth Jodo” Campaign today, September 10, with an aim to strengthen the party at the grass roots level across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A release issued in this regard said that the campaign will be led by Indian Youth Congress National General Secretary, Nur Sofiqul Wazid and MPYCC General Secretary Junebirth C. Marak.

“Youths from different parts of Garo Hills like Dalu, Chokpot, Williamanagar, Mendipathar, Resu, Tura etc, will be attending the programme. Apart from youth leaders, prominent leaders of the party, including Roger Benny A Sangma, Secretary MPCC and others will join the movement. The rally will start from Congress Bhawan and end at Tura main bazaar,” the release added.