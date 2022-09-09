Poster war breaks out in state BJP ahead of Shah’s visit to Rajasthan

For the past some time different camps being headed by veteran leaders have been exhibiting their strengths and others weaknesses.

On Thursday, a day before Shah’s scheduled visit, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s followers put up her posters in the city, which did not have the picture of Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The latter’s followers also installed posters which did not have Raje’s pictures.

In fact, the rivalry between Shekhawat and Raje is not new and it started before the Assembly election in 2018.

While the saffron party wanted Shekhawat to be the party president, Raje was hesitant for the same and thus began the divide, which has been increasing.

Party sources confirmed that it is the battle for supremacy which is going on in the party which is clearly visible even in the hoardings now.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje are seen in most of the hoardings across the city. The supporters of these two are giving importance to their respective leaders. Shekhawat is missing from the hoardings put up by Vasundhara’s supporters, while Vasundhara Raje is missing from the hoardings of Shekhawat’s supporters. Due to the protocol, state president Satish Poonia is present in almost all the posters of both the groups.

In fact eyebrows were raised recently when Poonia’s Ramdevra Padyatra was cancelled by the party leadership in Delhi.

Sources said that three days ago, state chief Poonia had to cancel the Ramdevra Yatra from Pokaran after the intervention of BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda. There was complete support extended by a particular community to Poonia regarding the yatra. The displeasure of other sections of the people associated with the BJP was increasing due to it. In such a situation, in-charge Arun Singh advised for the cancellation of the padyatra.