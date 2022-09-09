Perseverant Aaranyak steps into 34th year of nature conservation efforts

Guwahati, Sep 9: A premier research-based biodiversity conservation organization in the country based in the city, Aaranyak, www.aaranyak.org, today observed its 33rd Foundation Day as the organisation has stepped into its 34th year of haloed journey.

The organisation which took root as a neighbourhood nature club in Beltola area here in the year 1989 under the initiative of its founding secretary general Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar and a like-minded group of conservation volunteers, most of whom were students at that time, over the last 33 years has evolved into a globally reputed organization that now employs over 100 staff including conservation scientists, researchers, conservation workers, administrative staff and operates through several field stations in wildlife protection areas of Assam and with its administrative and research headquarters in the city.

It took lots of diligent and persistent efforts we well as perseverance on part of the Team Aaranyak to attain its present stature as an organization of repute. It is now recognized as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN, .

Its conservation leaders and scientists are associated with various reputed global organisations working on nature/species conservation, climate change etc., fields.

Addressing the well-attended but dignified Foundation Day celebration function held in the administrative headquarter here, Secretary General, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said that Aaranyak has evolved into what it is today because of its sustained team work and the work environment that provides everyone in the team to grow professionally and thereby make meaningful contribution towards the growth of the organization.

Attending the function as the Guest of Honour, the DIG of SSB, Jagdeep Pal Singh lauded the team Aaranyak for the professionalism and commitment in their work towards achieving their goals. He said as a senior officer of the SSB, he has been working closely with the Legal and Advocacy Division, LAD, in facilitating sensitization camps on wildlife crime for officers and personnel of the border guarding forces in various locations of the Northeast and awed by the expertise, commitment, professionalism of the Aaranyak team.

He said the SSB looked forward to longer working coordination with Aaranyak., The President of Aaranyak, Ranjan Bhuyan has mentioned that the most significant part of the Aaranyak’s journey so far has been its close proximity to the masses and the team’s commitment.

Vice-president of Aaranyak, Dr Dilip Chetry lauded the working atmosphere in Aaranyak that provides ample room for dedicated professional to grown in his/her chosen field.

A senior scientist of Aaranyak, Dr Partha Jyoti Das sharing his experience as Fellow of prestigious Distinguished Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program (DHFP), stated that Aaranyak works in a much bigger canvas with success compared to many global and national organisations.

He underlined the need for the Team Aaranyak members to remain alert and updated on latest developments in their area of work to sustain the cutting edge global competition.

The programme started with hoisting of the organisation’s flag by its President and the Secretary General, cutting of a cake and a brief cultural programme by the Team Aaranyak.