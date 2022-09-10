6 criminals escape from Jowai jail

Jowai/Shillong, Sept 10: Six prisoners, including I Love You Talang and Ramesh Dkhar, who were earlier arrested in a murder case, escaped from Jowai District Jail on Saturday afternoon.

The other escaped prisoners included — Marsanki Tariang, Rikmenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar and Loadestar Tang..

Sources informed that the six managed to escape after hitting a security guard, raising questions about the lack of security in the jail.

Further details awaited.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that prisoners have managed to escape from jail.

In June this year, three prisoners – two convicted for murder and one under POCSO, escaped from the Jowai District Jail. They are still untraceable.