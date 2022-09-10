Assam Police ASI arrested while taking bribe

Guwahati, Sep 10: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam today arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Gopal Doley, in charge of Darrangamela outpost of Tamulpur district in Assam on charges of taking bribe from the complainant.

An official source informed that a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam alleging that the ASI demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant in the name of facilitating smooth movements of the complainant’s vehicle in Darrangamela Out Post area. Later the bribe money was reduced to Rs 7 000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, inside the Darrangamela outpost and the ASI Gopal Doley was caught red handed at 2.30 pm today soon after he accepted Rs. 7,000 (Seven thousand only) as bribe from the complainant.

A cash of Rs. 97,400 was recovered from the official residence of the apprehended accused ASI(UB) Gopal Doley in presence of Independent Witnesses.

A case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 10/09/2022 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 38/2022 U/S 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against ASI, Gopal Doley.