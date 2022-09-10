Guwahati City Police Commissioner interacts with TISS students

Guwahati, Sep 10: the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS),Guwahati Off-Campus through its’ Centre for Community organisation for Development practice (CCODP), School of Social Work , organised an interactive session with Harmeet Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati city and Special DGP (Assam) . The talk was titled ‘Not me, let’s talk about you- bridges not barricades’.

The session was attended by 160 students apart from the faculty and staff from the Institute.

Harmeet Singh began the very lively and engaging interaction by speaking about the four pillars which he felt as important in life. They are relationships, sincerity, self-discipline, and communication. He said that relationships are one of the important take aways from campus life and healthy relationships sustain life. He emphasized on the need for sensitiveness, especially in a time where ‘diversity’ is the buzzword. Sincerity of purpose was another key point he stressed upon. The audience shared their views about sincerity which included sincerity to oneself and in relationship.

The senior police official elaborated his idea of self-discipline in personal and professional life. Spearheading a robust social media handle of Assam police, he also talked about how powerful the tool of communication is in the contemporary times. Across, a wide range of issues and students raised several questions and queries related with women safety, spread of information via various medias, bureaucracy, policy making, purpose of life and challenges faced by youth. He opened the space for a dialogue on taking concrete future steps to ensure play and fun in educational spaces. The room echoed cheers as he promised his support towards ensuring in building together playgrounds in the campus.

The moderator of the session was Dr. Joseph Riamei, Assistant Professor, CCODP and welcome speech was given by the Deputy Director, Prof. Kalpana Sarathy who also introduced the Institute and campus. Dr. Shivani Chauhan Barooah, Chairperson for (CCODP), introduced the speaker, and Dr. Santhosh M R, Dean, School of Social Work felicitated Harmeet Singh and Nabaneet Mahanta, APS, DCP(West) respectively.