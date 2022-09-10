Mohammedan book semis spot after win over Blasters

Kolkata, Sep 9: Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) overwhelmed a young and talented Kerala Blasters (KBFC) 3-0, in the first quarterfinal to become the first team to make the semifinals of the 131st IndianOil Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), here on Friday.

A brace from debutant Nigerian Abiola Dauda and a first-half strike by Sk. Faiaz ensured a smooth ride to the last four for the Black and White brigade.

Mohammedan were missing out key players like Faslu and Abhishek Halder due to injuries and suspension.

Credit should go to Azharuddin Malik for holding onto the ball in the middle of the Blasters’ half and then playing back to Safiul who played forward to Abhash Thapa. He found Marcus to his left and the Trinidadian delivered a dangerous low cross across the face of goal. Among two onrushing MDSP attackers, Yumnam Gopi missed it but Faiaz was at hand to slot it home.

Kerala was soon on the counter with midfield general Vibin Mohanan finding Md. Aimen inside the box on the left. The striker dodged one defender to create space on his right and unleashed a shot on the turn, but it was too weak to trouble Zothanmawia.

The half-ended with Mohammedan ahead but needing to do more. Andrey Chernyshov was clear with his intentions when he brought on Kean Lewis and Abiola Dauda in place of Gopi and Tajik Nuriddin Dabronov at half-time. The new recruit Nigerian striker was making his debut for Mohammedan.

Dauda got his first chance in the 58th when Marcus played Faiaz inside the box and he in turn found the Nigerian with his cross. Dauda met the ball on the full but volleyed it over.

He did not have to wait for long for his debut goal, however, when the same Marcus-Faiaz combination, this time played him inside the box in between two defenders, just a minute later. The Nigerian bluffed the keeper, taking him out of the equation and shot towards goalas the ball trickled inside the goal.

It was all over in the 84th when Marcus released Abhishek Ambekar on the left. The left wing-back drove in towards the touchline and delivered a perfect cross for Dauda to head in. (IANS)