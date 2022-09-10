Tura FC defeat Eleven Sisters 2-0 to clinch women’s football tourney

AMPATI, Sep 9: Tura FC defeated Eleven Sisters of Bollonggre, Ampati 2-0 in the 2nd Women’s Football Tournament final at Ampati, South West Garo Hills. This is the second consecutive title win for the team as it came out champions in the first edition of the tournament.

The tournament was organised by the District Sports Officer in collaboration with the District Administration as part of the year-long statehood jubilee celebration aimed at uplifting women’s football in the district by encouraging and promoting raw talent through such platforms.

Altogether, sixteen teams from Garo Hills vied for the coveted winner’s trophy which was also accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 30,000. The runner-up side received a cash prize of Rs 20,000 while the best player, best goal keeper and the highest scorer were awarded Rs 1,000 each.

Ahead of the match, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Gideon Kharmawphlang wished the players, adding that the tournament is a good platform to promote women’s football in the district.

The best player of the tournament was awarded to Kasmi M Marak of Tura FC while the highest scorer and the best goalkeeper of the tourney were awarded to Iritha M Sangma, Tura FC and Nokamchi D Marak, Eleven Sisters respectively.