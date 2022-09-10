Bhavna Tokekar smashes records

NEW DELHI, Sep 9: Bhavna Tokekar, the wife of a serving Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF), has secured the top spot in her category in the World Powerlifting Championship at Manchester, United Kingdom, currently underway.

Participating as a Master 3 athlete (age 50-54) in the under-75kg weight category in Full Powerlifting and Bench Press events, Bhavna made four world records.

She squatted with 102.5kg, a world record (previous record 90kg), did a bench press of 80kg (previous record 40kg), then had a deadlift of 132.5kgs (previous record 105kg). Her total lift of 315kg was also a world record. (IANS)