Disable victim in RB case complains to disabled persons’ body

Tura, Sep 12: The disabled young girl, who among others, was earlier picked up by police from Rimpu Bagan and placed under police custody as well as sent to jail has complained to the All Meghalaya Association of Persons with Disabilities alleging that her detention was illegal and in violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian constitution.

According to the complaint, immediately after her alleged illegal detention at the Tura police station she was humiliated and imitated by the Tura Women police for being unable to speak properly. She added that once she was sent to jail, she was slapped and called a prostitute by one of the jail wardens there.

Quoting Article 22 (2) of the Constitution of India, 1949, the complainant said ‘Every person who is arrested and detained in custody shall be produced before the nearest magistrate within 24 hours of such arrests including time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the court of the magistrate and no such person shall be detained in custody beyond the said period within the authority of the magistrate’. The complaint said that this did not happen in her case and she was not produced within 24 hours before a magistrate.

Alleging several other legal loopholes with regard to her arrests and detention, the victim has sought the intervention of the association in the matter.