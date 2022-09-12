WJH administration seeks public evidence on lynching of 4 prisoners

Jowai, Sep 12: The District Administration, West Jaintia Hills (WJH) in an order issued today has requested all concerned any person(s), individual(s), groups, Rangbah Shnong who are voluntarily willing to give statement and adduce evidence with regards to the alleged lynching of four escaped prisoners by a mob on September 11, 2022, namely, I Love You Talang, Lodestar Tang, Shidorki Dkhar and Marsanki Tariang at

Nangrim, Shangpung Khliehmuchut, may appear in person during office hour from 12.9.2022 to 16.9.2022 in the office chamber of P.K Boro, Additional District Magistrate, West Jaintia Hills District, Room No. 120 (First Floor) to record statement/file written statement and adduce evidence relating to the said incident.\