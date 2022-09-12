AMMSU seeks re-commissioning of 108 ambulances

Tura, Sep 12: The All Meghalaya Minorities’ Students Union (AMMSU) has written to the Mission Director of National Health Mission in Shillong seeking the re-commissioning of 108 emergency service ambulances in the state.

In its letter to the official, the AMMSU said that people from the state, who were greatly benefiting from the service ambulances are facing hardships since the last two months after they were put out of commission. The union urged the official to look into the matter and put them to use as soon as possible.

“People from the state who need emergency services are facing difficulties due to the stop in services by these ambulances. However, they are highly required and we urged the department to put them to use once again for the benefit of the people,” the AMMSU said.

IANS