BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national with gold biscuits

Shillong, Sep 13: The Border Security Force (BSF) here foiled a smuggling attempt and apprehended one Bangladeshi national, Md. Hason Ali (62) along with three gold biscuits weighing 348 grams and worth Rs17,57,748 (Approximately) on the India – Bangladesh border in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The suspect was apprehended near ICP, Dawki when he illegally crossed the border and was heading towards the Dawki main Bazar. During preliminary inquiry he revealed that he took the gold from Mahajanpatti area of Sylhet district (Bangladesh) and he wanted to sell this consignment at Guwahati, Assam.

The Public Relations officer of BSF, Meghalaya Frontier, Raj Singh Kataria said “The seized gold biscuits have been handed over to the Customs Office of Dawki and apprehended person handed over to the police station in Dawki for further legal proceedings.