‘Not realistic to lead in all 3 formats’

Melbourne, Sep 13: Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins believes it is unrealistic for him to lead in all three formats of the game, given his workload as a pace bowler and the extremely competitive nature of the game.

The captaincy debate has gathered momentum after white-ball skipper Aaron Finch retired from One-day International cricket following a prolonged form slump in the 50-over game and injury issues.

Finch, though, will continue to lead the T20I side as Australia aim to retain the ICC T20 World Cup at home this year.

Cummins has missed 28 of the last 66 ODIs, which means he might skip some matches or series, given the kind of bowling workload he will have to shoulder if he is made all-format captain.

“I think if you were going to do all the formats and every game, I don’t think that’s realistic,” Cummins was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

“Especially as a fast bowler I think you do need to find windows to rest. But I think you can manage that as well.

“It’s not something I have really thought about. I am really happy with captaining the Test side … I don’t think they (Cricket Australia) need to rush into any decision,” added Cummins, who guided his side to a 4-0 Ashes win and a 1-0 Test series win against Pakistan. (IANS)