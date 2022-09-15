13 militants surrender to Manipur CM, deposit arms

The surrendered extremists deposited arms, explosives, and other equipment, which include two “lathode” (missile launcher) guns, three 9 mm pistols, three IEDs, two detonators and two radio sets.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Chief Minister said many cadres from different militant outfits have joined the mainstream in recent years.

Appealing to all the underground outfits to hold talks with the government to resolve their issues, he said that the army, para-military and other security forces have been playing a great role in restoring the law and order situation in Manipur for the past many years.

The Chief Minister tweeted: “With peace prevailing in the state under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, various cadres from different militant outfits have joined the mainstream. I appeal to all the underground outfits to come to a dialogue table and peaceful resolution”.

Defence spokesman Lt Col A.S. Walia, in a statement, said: “Families of the surrendered insurgents also expressed their gratitude to the security forces for safely bringing their loved ones back to the family.”