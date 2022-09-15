Assam Governor visits trade centre along Bhutan border

Guwahati, Sep 15: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday visited the border trade centre at Darranga along the India-Bhutan border area in Tamulpur district and took stock of the facilities put in place at the trade centre to promote sustainable growth of trade exchange with Bhutan.

The Governor’s visit comes ahead of the reopening of the India-Bhutan border gates at Samdrup Jongkhar and Gelephu along the Assam frontier for tourists on September 23 for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.

During his visit, the Governor held a meeting with the villagers and the representatives of Paharpur, Sukanjuli, Sashipur, N.C. Angarkata, Darangamela and Goibariin villages in the presence of Tamulpur deputy commissioner, Simanta Kumar Das and superintendent of police Pankaj Yadav and other officials of the district administration.

The Governor listened to different issues being faced by the villagers and assured them to take appropriate steps with the help of the competent authorities.

He also took stock of the available infrastructure along the border and the need for their upgrade for the socio-cultural-economic empowerment of the people.

The Governor asked the deputy commissioner to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission on a war footing in the border areas to give tap water connections to all households.

He also informed the villagers that the government was in the process of providing advanced primary and secondary health care facilities.

Interacting with the villagers, Mukhi assured them that he would take up all their grievances at a personal level for their immediate redress.

Urging the administration to focus on the welfare schemes of the Prime Minister’s flagship programmes to ensure social security of the people, he also asked the district administration to take good governance even to the grass root level.

The Governor also held a meeting with security agencies in the district and took stock of the prevailing situation in the district.