Garo groups from Khasi Hills seek appointment of their own in Garo medium schools  

Tura, Sep 15: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Khasi Hills Zone, the All Khasi Hills A’chik Federation and the Headmen Association on Thursday demanded that Garo teachers be appointed in all Garo Medium LP Schools in the entire Khasi Hills region.

A meeting between the three organizations was held on Thursday to discuss the issue. According to the organization, non-Garo speaking candidates are being appointed in many Garo Medium LP schools in the region, which has led to confusion among the students as they cannot understand.

“Many non-Garos have been appointed in these schools and will be many more appointments in the future if nothing is done. This has led to problems for the students in understanding and communication,” the organizations said.

The organizations, while strongly condemning the move has urged the MDA government to look into the matter to ensure that Garo candidates are appointed in Garo Medium schools.

