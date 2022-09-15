USTM to award Honorary Doctorate degree to Manas Chaudhuri, Dr. N. N. Dutta

Guwahati, Sep 15: The 8th Convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) will be held on 20th of September at the Central Auditorium of the university.

Dr. N. N. Dutta, Founder and Chancellor, Assam Down Town University and renowned ENT Specialist of Down Town Hospital here will be receiving Honorary D.Sc. Degree while Padma Shri Manas Chaudhuri, a veteran journalist, former Editor of The Shillong Times and former Education Minister of Meghalaya will be receiving Honorary D.Litt. degree from the Governor of Meghalaya at the convocation, according to a Press release issued by the USTM.

The convocation will be presided over by Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya & Visitor, USTM.

Education Minister of Meghalaya, Lahkmen Rymbui, and a host of Vice Chancellors will grace the occasion as Guests of Honour.

The Vice Chancellors to be present at the convocation include: Dr. B. J. Rao, VC, University of Hyderabad; Dr. N. Lokendra Singh, VC, Manipur University; Dr. R. M. Pant, VC, Assam University; Prof. Saket Kushwaha, VC, Rajiv Gandhi University, Aunachal Pradesh and Dr. V. K. Jain, former VC, Tezpur University.

The Convocation Address will be delivered by Prof B. J. Rao, Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad.