Telecom Minister suggests consultation paper on improving quality of services

Addressing an event here on Wednesday, Vaishnaw said the telecom sector will witness more reforms in the coming years but at the same time, he called upon the industry to do its bit and reciprocate by significantly improving quality of service.The minister further said that the journey of 5G is going to be very exciting and noted that many countries took multiple years to reach 40 per cent to 50 per cent coverage, the Ministry of Communication said in a statement.

“But we are targeting a very aggressive timeline and the Government has given a target of 80 per cent coverage in a short time frame which should be achieved as per the deadline,” he added.