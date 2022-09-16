Assam, Mizoram CMs to hold second round of border talks on Sept 19

Guwahati, Sep 16: The chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram are set to meet for the second time in New Delhi on Monday to find an amicable solution to the long-standing inter-state boundary dispute between the two states, official sources said.

According to reports, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, who are both currently at the national capital, had a telephonic talk on Friday and decided to meet on the border issue on September 19.

In November last year, the two chief ministers had deliberated on the border issue in Union home minister Amit Shah’s presence in Delhi and agreed to form committees involving stakeholders to resolve the dispute.

However, it is not yet clear whether Shah would be present during the meeting between the chief ministers this time.

Last month, Assam Cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal had called on the Mizoram chief minister in Aizawl and discussed issues related to resolution of the vexed boundary problem amicably.

Zoramthanga had on August 10 said that he and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma would hold talks in Delhi soon to find a lasting solution to the decades-old interstate border dispute between the two neighbouring states.

A day earlier, the ministerial delegations of both states had a crucial second round of border talks in Aizawl and signed a joint statement to take the process of inter-state boundary resolution forward in the coming days.

It was also decided that the third round of border talks between the high-level delegations of Assam and Mizoram will be held in Guwahati in October 2022 where issues and claims would be deliberated in detail.

It may be recalled that the first round of talks between ministerial delegations was held in Aizawl on August 5, 2021, ten days after clashes between police forces of both states along the border during which six policemen and a civilian had died while around 60 persons were injured.