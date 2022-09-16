District level science seminar in Tura

Tura, Sep 16: The District Level Students Science Seminar 2022 was held at SMELC, Dakopgre, Tura on Friday with the theme “Basic Science for Sustainable Development: Challenges and Prospect”. The programme was organised by the Department of Education, West Garo Hills Tura. Principals, Science Teachers, students attended the science seminar.

Speaking on the occasion as the Chief Guest, Retired District School Education Officer, Subodh Kumar Saha stated that the district authority provides different opportunities to the students to perform and show their talents in various platforms such as seminars, debate, quiz competitions etc. adding that the students can participate and nurture their interest for their future career.

In his keynote address, Senior Professor, Department of Chemistry, Don Bosco College, Tura Dr. Madhusudhan Saha highlighted the importance of basic science in everyday life adding that it includes physics, chemistry, biology which provide fundamental understanding of all natural phenomena. Citing a simple example, he said that growing of a tree is basic science and how we use the fruit is applied science.

Stating that since the world is facing a crisis for which science is the solution, he informed that the United Nations General Assembly has declared the year 2022 as the “International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development”.