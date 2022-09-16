Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf passes away

New Delhi, Sep 15: Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore. He was 66.

Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in international cricket in 2000. He officiated in 64 Tests (49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire), 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is and was one of Pakistan’s leading umpires in the mid 2000s.

His family members confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night and was taken to a hospital but he died there.

“He had not been feeling well for the last couple of days while running his business and came home early. Doctors say he had a cardiac arrest,” his brother said.

Once considered a top umpire alongside compatriot Aleem Dar, Rauf fell from grace when the Board of Control for Cricket in India banned him in 2016 for involvement in corruption and misconduct during the Indian Premier League. (PTI)