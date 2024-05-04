Saturday, May 4, 2024
NATIONAL

Vote for INDIA bloc candidates to protect democracy: Shashi Tharoor to Goans

By: Agencies

Date:

Panaji, May 4: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday urged the people of Goa to vote for INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha elections “to protect democracy, diversity, stop corruption and ‘washing machine politics'”.

“Is it democratic to freeze accounts of opposition parties, BJP has done it to us. Is it democratic to lock up the opposition party leader, who is a chief minister of a state, they did it to Arvind Kejriwal. Is it democratic to selectively raid opponents’ helicopters, to check if they carrying money? Why don’t they raid helicopters, planes or cars of BJP leaders? This is not the way democracy is supposed to function. The way BJP is functioning people can see how one-sided it is,” the Congress leader said while addressing a press conference here.

He also claimed that there is weaponisation of investigating agencies and opposition leaders are “selectively targeted”.

“BJP washing machine cleans the charges, whoever joins them. The charges against them suddenly disappear,” Tharoor said.

He further said that the BJP has displayed its “weakness and desperation by locking the leader of a national opposition party in jail”. “Why did they do it in the middle of the election,” he asked.

Tharoor claimed that in this Lok Sabha election, the BJP will get “some big surprises”.

“We have got a good feedback in two phases. Even from Hindi speaking states we received good feedbacks,” he said.

DMK to anoint Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy CM after Lok Sabha poll results
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

