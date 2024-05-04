Saturday, May 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

DMK to anoint Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy CM after Lok Sabha poll results

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Chennai, May 4: The ruling DMK will appoint state Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A senior leader of the DMK told IANS that the party has already taken the decision to promote Udhayanidhi as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state after the Lok Sabha election results are out on June 4.

In the Lok Sabha elections, it was Udhayanidhi who travelled across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu, campaigning for the DMK and unleashing scathing attacks against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to DMK state headquarters, of all the DMK leaders, Udhayanidhi covered the maximum distance of 8,465 kms in the 24-day-long election campaign in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Udhayanidhi was the only DMK leader to travel to all the 39 constituencies of the state to meet party leaders and cadres and speak on local issues in public meetings during the election campaign.

LK Shanmugham, Chennai Central leader of the DMK told IANS, “Udhayanidhi has been the mascot of this election for the DMK. He took the responsibility on his shoulders and crisscrossed Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the elections, thus lifting the morale of our leaders as well as party cadres.”

Sources said he had endeared himself to the party cadres through his short and crisp speeches while campaigning for the DMK and its allies.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, S Duraimurugan told IANS, “Udhayanidhi was our star campaigner and he made a connection with the people through his crisp speeches and one-liners. The party will be taking a call after the Lok Sabha elections regarding his promotion as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Udhayanidhi, who is the President of the DMK youth wing is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin.

 

Previous article
Heatwave plays spoilsport in Telugu states as campaign enters final leg
Next article
Vote for INDIA bloc candidates to protect democracy: Shashi Tharoor to Goans
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Vote for INDIA bloc candidates to protect democracy: Shashi Tharoor to Goans

Panaji, May 4: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday urged the people of Goa to vote for INDIA...
NATIONAL

Heatwave plays spoilsport in Telugu states as campaign enters final leg

Hyderabad/Vijayawada, May 4: With just a week left for campaigning to end, the searing heat wave gripping both...
NATIONAL

Sexual harassment complaint against Bengal Guv: BJP, CPI(M) highlight TMC connections of accuser

Kolkata, May 4: With the Trinamool Congress highlighting the sexual harassment complaint against West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Woman dumps newborn Kochi, May 3: A 23-year-old woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of her apartment in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vote for INDIA bloc candidates to protect democracy: Shashi Tharoor to Goans

NATIONAL 0
Panaji, May 4: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday...

Heatwave plays spoilsport in Telugu states as campaign enters final leg

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad/Vijayawada, May 4: With just a week left for...

Sexual harassment complaint against Bengal Guv: BJP, CPI(M) highlight TMC connections of accuser

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 4: With the Trinamool Congress highlighting the...
Load more

Popular news

Vote for INDIA bloc candidates to protect democracy: Shashi Tharoor to Goans

NATIONAL 0
Panaji, May 4: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday...

Heatwave plays spoilsport in Telugu states as campaign enters final leg

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad/Vijayawada, May 4: With just a week left for...

Sexual harassment complaint against Bengal Guv: BJP, CPI(M) highlight TMC connections of accuser

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 4: With the Trinamool Congress highlighting the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img