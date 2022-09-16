MDC tells GHADC to oppose CRPC, CPC in tribal areas

Tura, Sep 16: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MDC from Williamnagar in the GHADC, Alphonsush Marak on Friday urged the Executive Committee (EC) of the GHADC to oppose the state government’s move to implement the CRPC and CPC in tribal areas like its counterparts in Khasi Hills.

Marak, in a video statement, said that CRPC and CPC are not applicable in Sixth Schedule areas as per the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

“Why has the government even considered this move in the tribal areas is hard to comprehend. We can never accept this and strongly condemn the move. The KHADC is opposing the move and the GHADC should also do the same so that our civil rights will not be deprived,” Marak said.

The TMC MDC also reacted strongly to the statement on B-Mahal areas, issued by the GHADC EC on September 6 where it stated that only those lands where there was no public settlement would be acquired for development works.

According to the MDC, the party leaders recently paid a visit to B-Mahal areas under Raksamgre beginning from Sualmari to Kalitapara and held meetings with Nokmas and Gaonburahs from the area.

“We dare the EC to show the people where the uninhabited lands under B-Mahal areas in Raksamgre are. There is not an inch of vacant land. People have been living in these areas since the last 70-80 years,” Marak said.