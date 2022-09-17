GHADC asked to raise voice against CrPC, CPC issue

TURA, Sep 16: With Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) yet to decide its stand on the possible implementation of the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), 1908, in tribal areas of Meghalaya, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has now been asked to oppose the move tooth and nail.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MDC from Williamnagar in the GHADC Alphonsush Marak on Friday urged the Executive Committee (EC) of the GHADC to oppose the possible implementation of the CrPC and CPC in tribal areas of the state.

“Why the government even considered this move in the tribal areas is hard to comprehend. We can never accept this and strongly condemn the move. The KHADC is opposing the move and the GHADC should also do the same so that our civil rights will not be deprived,” Marak said in a video statement.

The TMC MDC also reacted strongly to the statement on B-Mahal areas issued by the GHADC EC on September 6 that only those lands with no public settlement would be acquired for developmental works. According to Marak, the party leaders recently paid a visit to B-Mahal areas under Raksamgre beginning from Sualmari to Kalitapara and held meetings with Nokmas and Gaonburahs from the area.

“We dare the EC to show the people where the uninhabited lands under B-Mahal areas in Raksamgre are. There is not an inch of vacant land. People have been living in these areas since the last 70-80 years,” Marak said.